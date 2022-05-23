Liverpool have finally completed the signing of Fulham forward Fabio Carvalho after failing in a bid to bring the 19-year-old to Anfield in January, the Premier League runners-up announced on Monday.
The Portuguese teenager, who is understood to have signed a five-year contract, will officially join the Anfield club on July 1.
Carvalho, out of contract at the end of June, was set for a move four months ago on deadline day when a £5 million ($6.3 million) deal was agreed with the Championship winners but the transfer window closed without a medical and formal paperwork being concluded.
