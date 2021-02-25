Premier League champions Liverpool said on Thursday they were “deeply saddened” by the death of goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s father in Brazil.

It is understood 57-year-old Jose Agostinho Becker drowned after going for a swim on his property in Lavras do Sul on Wednesday.

Liverpool tweeted a picture of their goalkeeper accompanied by the title of the club’s anthem - “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

“Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Alisson Becker’s father, Jose, in Brazil on Wednesday,” said a statement from the club.

