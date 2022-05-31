Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has demanded an apology over the treatment of the club’s fans after the French government blamed “massive” ticket fraud for the chaotic scenes that marred Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.

The French government has faced a barrage of criticism over policing of the match, which saw thousands of Liverpool fans with tickets struggle to enter the Stade de France.

Kick-off to the match, which Real Madrid won 1-0, was delayed by 36 minutes to allow supporters extra time to access the stadium after being funnelled into overcrowded corridors and hit with tear gas and pepper spray from police.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta