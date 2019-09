Liverpool could face Mexican side Monterrey or Qatari club Al Sadd, coached by Xavi Hernandez, in their first match at the FIFA Club World Cup in December after Monday's draw for the tournament.

There we have it, your #ClubWC draw!🙌



While we knew 🇶🇦@AlsaddSC would kick off against debutants 🇳🇨Hienghene Sport, it will be a meeting of 🌏Asia and 🌍Africa in the quarter-finals!



Roll on 11 December!🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/Sg9whKAfmr — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 16, 2019

As European champions, Liverpool will enter the competition in the semi-finals with a match against CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey, Al Sadd or minnows Hienghene Sport of New Caledonia.

Earlier this year, Barcelona and Spain great Xavi took over as coach at Al Sadd, who are competing at the Club World Cup as champions of the host nation.

They will play Oceania representatives Hienghene Sport on Wednesday, December 11, with the winner going on to face Monterrey three days later.

The winners of that match will then meet Liverpool on December 18, while the as-yet unknown Copa Libertadores winners will enter in the other semi-final.

They will face either the Asian champions or African champions Esperance Tunis on December 17.

The final will be played on December 21. Liverpool lost to Sao Paulo in Japan in the final when they last took part in the competition in 2005.