Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool’s gripping 1-1 draw against Premier League title rivals Arsenal was marred by the serious injured suffered by Kostas Tsimikas when the Reds defender collided with his manager.

Klopp’s side hit back to stay within one point of leaders Arsenal as Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah’s blistering strike cancelled out Gabriel Magalhaes’ early header at Anfield.

But the Liverpool boss was left to rue a bizarre incident that led to Tsimikas being ruled out for a lengthy spell with a broken collarbone.

The Greek left-back collided with Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka late in the first half and went sprawling into Klopp, who was right in front of him on the touchline.

Klopp went flying but it was Tsimikas who stayed down before being helped to the tunnel holding his shoulder.

Read full story on sportsdesk.com.mt