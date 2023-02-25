Liverpool's hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League were dealt another blow by a 0-0 draw at struggling Crystal Palace on Saturday.
The Reds travelled to Selhurst Park low on confidence after the 5-2 humiliation at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek.
A point edges Jurgen Klopp's men up to seventh, but they are still six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us