Liverpool's hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League were dealt another blow by a 0-0 draw at struggling Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Reds travelled to Selhurst Park low on confidence after the 5-2 humiliation at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek.

A point edges Jurgen Klopp's men up to seventh, but they are still six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham.

