Liverpool eased past RB Leipzig into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 win in Budapest Wednesday courtesy of two second-half goals to give the Reds a 4-0 aggregate win.

Repeating their double brace from the first-leg Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane struck within four minutes to settle the tie and keep alive Liverpool’s hopes of rescuing their season with European glory.

After six successive defeats at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s team looked relieved to be away from home, with the second leg also played in Hungary due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

