Liverpool ended a five-game winless run in the Premier League to move back into the top four with a 3-1 win at Tottenham on Thursday as Spurs also lost Harry Kane to an ankle injury.

The English champions had not even scored in their last four league games, but their front three sparked back into life as Roberto Firmino ended a 492-minute goalless drought in first-half stoppage time.

Kane had soldiered on after twice receiving treatment on ankle knocks in the first-half and was eventually replaced at the break.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.