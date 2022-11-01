Liverpool ended Napoli’s 21-game unbeaten run but a 2-0 win on Tuesday was not enough to dislodge the Italians from top spot in Champions League Group A.

Both sides were already guaranteed their places in the last 16, but Jurgen Klopp’s men again shrugged off their Premier League problems on a European night at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah forced the ball over the line after Alex Meret just kept out Darwin Nunez’s header five minutes from time.

Nunez then added a second with the last kick of the game to secure a fifth consecutive Champions League win for Liverpool since losing 4-1 to Napoli in September.

The comprehensive margin of that win meant Luciano Spalletti’s just needed to avoid defeat by a four-goal margin to secure top spot.

Liverpool never looked like inflicting that sort of damage despite naming a stronger than expected line-up with a trip to Tottenham to come in the Premier League on Sunday.

But they did manage to end Napoli’s club record run on 13 straight wins and keep the free-scoring Italians scoreless for just the second time this season.

