Trent Alexander-Arnold said Tuesday that Liverpool are capable of winning a treble this season as they prepare for their Champions League last-16 tie against Inter Milan.

The Reds, who finished trophyless last year after winning the Champions League and Premier League in consecutive campaigns, are hunting silverware in four competitions this term.

Alexander-Arnold believes Liverpool proved they can cope with competing on multiple fronts in 2019, when they were crowned European champions and came agonisingly close to winning the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men head to Italy for the first leg of the Inter tie on Wednesday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta