Liverpool’s faltering Premier League title challenge could suffer a fatal blow if leaders Arsenal win Sunday’s marquee match-up at the Emirates Stadium.
Powered by Erling Haaland’s incredible form, Manchester City will aim for another goal spree against Southampton, while Manchester United could turn to Brazilian midfielder Casemiro after their derby demolition.
AFP Sport looks at some of the key talking points ahead of this weekend’s action.
Click here for full story.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us