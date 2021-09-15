Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool team face the “strongest” Champions League group since he joined the club, defending the competition’s current format as he prepares for Wednesday’s blockbuster clash against Milan.

Klopp’s Reds will face seven-time European champions Milan, Spanish league title holders Atletico Madrid and 2004 Champions League winners Porto in a daunting Group B.

European football’s governing body UEFA earlier this year announced a new format for the Champions League from 2024 — replacing the 32-team group stage with a single league made up of 36 clubs.

