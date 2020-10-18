Liverpool’s Premier League title defence was rocked on Sunday when the club confirmed key defender Virgil van Dijk has suffered knee ligament damage amid reports the Dutchman could miss the rest of the season.

Van Dijk, who will require surgery, hobbled off after a shocking challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a 2-2 draw in the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

