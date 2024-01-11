Liverpool produced another comeback after conceding first to take a 2-1 lead over Fulham into the second leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Willian fired the visitors in front in their first ever League Cup semi-final at Anfield.

But two goals in three second-half minutes from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo gave the Reds a slender advantage ahead of the second leg at Craven Cottage on January 24.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have now fallen behind in 14 games this season, but have won seven of those matches and lost just three.

“It’s the mentality in the group, in the club, in the city. Everybody is like this,” said Gakpo.

