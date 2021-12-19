Liverpool’s Premier League title challenge suffered a setback as Son Heung-min punished Alisson Becker’s blunder to rescue a thrilling 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side recovered from Harry Kane’s early strike to move in front thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Andrew Robertson.

But South Korea forward Son equalised after Alisson missed his attempt to cut out Harry Winks’ pass.

