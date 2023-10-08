Liverpool missed the chance to go second in the Premier League as the Reds were pegged back in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Brighton on Sunday, while Newcastle were also held 2-2 by West Ham.

Manchester City can go back to the top of the table later when they travel to Arsenal in a clash between last season’s top two.

A point leaves Liverpool three points behind leaders Tottenham and after their justified fury in losing to Spurs last weekend when a goal was wrongly ruled out by a VAR error, Jurgen Klopp’s men will feel aggrieved at another refereeing decision.

