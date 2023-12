Liverpool produced a sensational finish to beat Fulham in a seven-goal thriller on Sunday as high-flying Aston Villa battled back to draw against Bournemouth on a dramatic afternoon in the Premier League.

Ten-man Chelsea shrugged off a red card for captain Conor Gallagher to edge Brighton 3-2 while West Ham drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace.

Champions Manchester City are in action against Tottenham later on Sunday, seeking to cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table to just one point.

More details on SportsDesk.