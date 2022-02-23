Liverpool crushed Leeds 6-0 to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points, while Tottenham’s top four bid was rocked by a 1-0 defeat at Burnley on Wednesday.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp believes his side must win every game for the rest of the season to pip City to the title.

That ambitious goal can’t be ruled out on Liverpool’s current form and Leeds were no match for the title chasers at Anfield.

