Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten run in the Premier League at Anfield came to a stunning end as Ashley Barnes’s late penalty earned Burnley a 1-0 win on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have now failed to win in five consecutive league games to see their title defence collapse as they remain six points behind leaders Manchester United in fourth.

Burnley began the game just one place above the relegation zone, but gave their chances of beating the drop a huge boost when Barnes was tripped by Alisson Becker seven minutes from time and then beat the Brazilian from the spot.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.