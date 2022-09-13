Jurgen Klopp said Monday he has spent days trawling over Liverpool’s “horror show” of a 4-1 defeat to Napoli that leaves last season’s Champions League finalists with little margin for error in Europe.

A buoyant Ajax visit Anfield on Tuesday, fresh from their 4-0 mauling of Rangers on matchday one, looking to twist the knife into a Liverpool side that appears to be running on empty.

Klopp’s men came within two matches of winning an unprecedented quadruple last season, only to lose out to Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season and suffer defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Liverpool are feeling the hangover, after their relentless 63-game season, in the early weeks of the new campaign.

Their success in seven years under Klopp has been built on running the extra mile to gain the upper hand. In all seven of their games so far this season, the opposition has covered more distance.

