Liverpool will host Leicester in the quarter-finals of the League Cup as Saturday’s draw handed Chelsea a west London derby trip to Brentford.
Another capital derby will see West Ham, who ended Manchester City’s four-year hold on the trophy on Wednesday, face Tottenham
Arsenal welcome Sunderland, the only side still in the competition from outside the Premier League, to the Emirates.
