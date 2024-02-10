Liverpool earned a crucial 3-1 win against relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday to return to the Premier League summit after being briefly unseated by champions Manchester City.

The Anfield side are hunting a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge but once again have relentless City for company at the top of the table.

Liverpool, beaten by title rivals Arsenal last week, were not at their fluent best but did enough to get over the line against Vincent Kompany’s men, who remain seven points from safety.

City, who beat Everton 2-0 at home in the early kick-off, are two points behind Liverpool with a game in hand as they chase an unprecedented fourth consecutive English top-flight title.

