Roberto Firmino's 90th minute winner took Liverpool top of the Premier League as a 2-1 win at Anfield on Wednesday ended Tottenham's 11-game unbeaten league run.

Spurs looked set to hold onto top spot and further strengthen their case to be considered contenders for a first league title in 60 years when Son Heung-min's strike on the counter-attack cancelled out Mohamed Salah's deflected opener for the hosts.

Tottenham even had the chances in the second-half to end Liverpool's now 66-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League as Steven Bergwijn hit the post and Harry Kane uncharacteristically headed a huge opportunity over.

