Liverpool’s clash with Leeds and Watford’s trip to Wolves, scheduled for December 26, became the latest Premier League games to be postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks on Thursday.

A total of 12 matches have now been called off in the past two weeks as Britain battles record numbers of positive Covid cases due to the Omicron variant of the virus.

Earlier this week Premier League clubs rejected the option of temporarily halting the season to allow a circuit breaker for infections.

