Luis Diaz started for Liverpool hours after his kidnapped father was released but his side lost 3-2 to Toulouse on Thursday as Brighton compounded Ajax’s misery with another defeat.

The stunning upset in France came courtesy of goals from Aron Donnum, Thijs Dallinga and Frank Magri as Liverpool sank to their first defeat in the Europa League this campaign.

However, the game was not without controversy with VAR intervening to rule out an equaliser deep in injury-time from Jarell Quansah.

“It was in our hands tonight to try and qualify, but we have to pick ourselves up and go again,” said Liverpool defender Joe Gomez after his side missed to chance to qualify for the knock-out stages.

Toulouse now sit on seven points, two behind the Premier League club and three ahead of third-placed St Gilloise in Group E.

