Liverpool and Manchester City resume their quest for historic trophy hauls on Saturday at the start of a season-defining month for both Premier League title contenders.
City, chasing a treble, are one point clear at the top of the table but Liverpool, with an unprecedented quadruple in their sights, are the form team after narrowing a 14-point gap between the sides in recent weeks.
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will face off twice this month, first in a potential title decider at the Etihad on April 10 before an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley the following week.
