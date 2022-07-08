Manchester United and Liverpool will next week kick off a packed pre-season as European clubs return to the Asia-Pacific region for the first time since the pandemic, keen to tap back into lucrative markets.

The English Premier League heavyweights face off in Bangkok on Tuesday for new United manager Erik ten Hag’s first game against Jurgen Klopp’s side, who threatened to win a historic quadruple last season before being pipped by Manchester City to the Premier League crown and losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain and their superstar players Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will go to Japan later this month with a new manager, Christophe Galtier, in charge after his appointment this week to succeed Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur and Premier League Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min, Asia’s most succesful player, are bound to receive a rapturous reception when they play two matches in South Korea next week.

