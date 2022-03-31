Liverpool and Manchester United will meet in a high-profile friendly in Bangkok in July, the clubs said on Thursday, as Premier League teams resume lucrative pre-season tours which stopped when Covid hit.

After the July 12 clash in the Thai capital, Cristiano Ronaldo and his United team-mates will fly to Australia for two more friendlies, including a clash with Crystal Palace, at the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Before the pandemic shut down overseas tours, usually to Asia and the United States, they were a regular money-spinner for Premier League sides – even if managers don’t like the travel, hot weather and sometimes questionable pitches.

“It will be the same players as you see now with a few additions if transfer deals happen,” said legendary United striker Andy Cole, predicting the two sides’ historic rivalry would continue in Bangkok.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta