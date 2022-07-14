Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Thursday laughed off past comments about his unwillingness to spend heavily on a single player, defending the club’s big-money signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Speaking in Singapore ahead of Friday’s pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace, the Anfield boss was reminded by reporters of a 2018 comment where he said he did not want to spend £100 million ($118 million) on a single player.

Fans have poked fun at the German after his club agreed a deal with Benfica for Uruguayan striker Nunez that could see them pay up to £85 million ($100.4 million) with add-ons.

Klopp, however, laughed off the question, saying the transfer market had changed since he made the comments.

“When you want to sign a striker as exciting as Darwin is, it’s the market and you have to pay the price,” said Klopp.

“I’ve said so many things in my life which have caught me later and showed me how quickly life can change,” he added.

For full story click here