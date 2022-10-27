Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 ($38,000, 35,000 euros) the Football Association said on Thursday but he has avoided a touchline ban following a red card he received during the Reds’ 1-0 win over Manchester City earlier this month.

Klopp was sent off for confronting Anthony Taylor after the referee decided against penalising City’s Bernardo Silva for a challenge on Mohamed Salah.

The German boss later admitted: “The red card is my fault. I went over the top in the moment…The way I look in this moment is worth a red card.”

