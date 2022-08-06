Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday he was reluctant to dip into the transfer market in order to solve “four-week” injury problems.

Reds centre-back Ibrahima Konate suffered a knee injury in the friendly against Strasbourg on Sunday which Klopp said will see the defender out “for a while”.

Konate has joined a list of sidelined Liverpool players that already includes Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota Curtis Jones and reserve goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, with Naby Keita set to resume training on Friday after nearly a week out with illness.

None of the absentees are understood to be suffering with long-term injuries, however.

Liverpool have made three major pre-season signings in Darwin Nunez, a £63 million ($77 million) from Benfica, with Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho (£5 million) and Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsey (£6.5 million) also arriving at Anfield.

“We have too many injuries, that’s true,” said Klopp speaking Friday on the eve of Liverpool’s Premier League opener away to Fulham.

