Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says the loss of Virgil van Dijk is a “big blow” but he wants the Premier League champions to use his absence as an added incentive to stay in the trophy hunt.

Defensive talisman Van Dijk requires surgery after suffering knee ligament damage during Saturday’s Merseyside derby with Everton.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to put a timescale on the Dutchman’s return but admits he faces a lengthy absence after being clattered by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 2-2 draw.

Henderson is confident Liverpool can cope in Van Dijk’s absence, even though he has been a pivotal player since he joined the club in 2018.

“It’s a tough one. It’s a big blow for us,” Henderson told the club website. “For him personally, obviously. But for us as a team, a massive blow.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta