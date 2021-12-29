Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says he and his team-mates need to “look in the mirror and improve” after the 1-0 loss to Leicester dealt a blow to their Premier League title prospects.

Leaders Manchester City can extend their advantage to nine points later on Wednesday if they beat Brentford.

Chelsea could leapfrog Liverpool into second too if they overcome Brighton also on Wednesday — though the Reds will have a game in hand over both.

