Jurgen Klopp played down fears over Liverpool’s defensive frailties after their 3-3 draw with Brentford as he prepared his team to face Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The six-time European champions started their Champions League campaign with a 3-2 home win against AC Milan in Group B.

Liverpool are top of the Premier League ahead of Monday’s match between Crystal Palace and Brighton but they were uncharacteristically sloppy against Brentford at the weekend, twice throwing away the lead.

