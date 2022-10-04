Liverpool put their Premier League problems to one side as goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Rangers at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had won just three of their first nine Premier League and Champions League games of the season, but could not have asked for more obliging guests as an outclassed Rangers were happy to limit the damage.

Alexander-Arnold’s stunning free-kick after only seven minutes could have opened the floodgates, but 40-year-old goalkeeper Allan McGregor kept Rangers in the game until half-time.

Salah’s penalty early in the second period ended any doubt over the result to leave Rangers still waiting for their first point in Group A after three games.

Liverpool move three points clear of Ajax, who were thrashed 6-1 at home by group leaders Napoli.

All that was missing for Klopp was a first Anfield goal for Darwin Nunez as the Uruguayan missed a series of glorious chances on his return to the starting line-up.

Alexander-Arnold has also been under intense scrutiny for his lack of defensive qualities during Liverpool’s slow start to the season.

But the right-back showcased his ball-striking ability with a sumptuous free-kick into the top corner to settle any Liverpool nerves.

