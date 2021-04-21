Liverpool owner John W. Henry issued an apology to the club’s fans following the Super League debacle on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Liverpool were one of six Premier League clubs that have pulled out of the proposed Super League after a huge backlash from the respective club fans.

“I want to apologise to all the fans and supporters of Liverpool Football Club for the disruption I caused over the past 48 hours,” said Henry.

