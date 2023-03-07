Liverpool’s principal owner John W Henry has insisted his commitment to the Premier League club is stronger than ever, pledging to continue to “invest wisely” in the transfer market.

The 73-year-old American, head of the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), last month denied the club was up for sale despite seeking fresh investment.

FSG said in November it would “consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club”.

That sparked speculation that the 19-time English champions were on the market alongside rivals Manchester United.

