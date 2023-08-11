Liverpool has reached an agreement with Brighton and Hove Albion for the Premier League record-setting 110 million pounds ($140m) acquisition of Moises Caicedo, surpassing the highest British transfer fee to date, reports said on Friday morning.

The transfer of Caicedo to Merseyside will see Liverpool break the record set by Chelsea in January for the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, which was for a reported 106.8 million pounds.

The decision followed a bidding war that ended at midnight on Thursday, with the Merseyside club outpacing Chelsea’s ã100m offer for the talented 21-year-old midfielder, according to the Athletic.

While personal terms remain under negotiation between Caicedo and Liverpool, it is generally anticipated that the discussions will proceed smoothly, leading to a medical, which has been scheduled for Friday.

