Liverpool have pledged to ban for life fans found guilty of throwing coins towards Pep Guardiola during Sunday’s fiery Premier League clash against Manchester City at Anfield.

City manager Guardiola revealed he was a target for missiles hurled from the crowd after the visitors had a goal disallowed during the second half.

Guardiola was not hit by any of the objects but Liverpool, who won the game 1-0 courtesy of a Mohamed Salah strike, opened an investigation into the matter.

“We are aware of an incident involving objects being thrown into the technical area at today’s game,” said a club spokesman.

“This is totally unacceptable behaviour and not the standards of behaviour we expect at Anfield.

“This incident will be fully investigated using CCTV and those found guilty will be punished, including a lifetime ban from Anfield Stadium and a possible football banning order.”

