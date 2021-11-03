Jurgen Klopp wants to say the right things when it comes to Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone but there is always an itch he ends up scratching.

Liverpool play Atletico again in the Champions League on Wednesday in a game that this time carries more significance for the Spaniards than the Reds.

Klopp’s team are already five points clear at the top of a group that looked awkward when the draw came out in August.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta