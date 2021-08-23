Egypt’s football association (EFA) said on Monday Liverpool had refused to release Mohamed Salah for the Pharaohs’ upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Angola and Gabon due to UK quarantine regulations.

“The Association was informed by Liverpool of their regret of Mohamed Salah being unable to join the national team in their matches against Angola in Cairo and Gabon in Franceville as part of... the World Cup qualifiers,” the EFA said in a statement posted on its social media.

British media reported earlier that the Reds were also refusing to release Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker for Brazil’s three upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Both Egypt and Brazil and are on the UK Government’s ‘red list’.

