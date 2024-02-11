Jurgen Klopp is sweating on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s fitness after the Liverpool defender was injured as the Reds regained top spot in the Premier League with a 3-1 win against Burnley on Saturday.

Klopp’s side had been knocked out of pole position by Manchester City’s 2-0 victory against Everton earlier in the afternoon.

It looked as though Liverpool might end the weekend off the summit after Burnley’s Dara O’Shea cancelled out Diogo Jota’s opener.

But Liverpool recovered their composure in the second half as goals from Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez lifted them two points clear of second-placed City.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com