Liverpool reported a £46 million ($63 million) pre-tax loss for the financial year ending May 2020, figures that suggest why the club’s owners were prepared to join the failed European Super League plan.
Just a week after Liverpool were forced to pull out of the controversial Super League following a furious public backlash, the reigning Premier League champions’ revealed the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The loss of significant media revenue and match-day income at Anfield in the final quarter of the results amid the lockdown contributed to a £88 million negative swing in just over 12 months.
Liverpool reportedly estimate they will have suffered a financial hit of around £120 million by the time supporters are allowed back into matches.
