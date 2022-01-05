Liverpool have formally requested to have Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal postponed after further cases of COVID-19 within the squad forced the cancellation of training on Tuesday.

The request was submitted after the latest round of testing found more cases within the first-team bubble, days after manager Jurgen Klopp and three players - Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip - were forced to miss Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea after testing positive.

A club statement said: “The Reds have formally requested to the EFL that the fixture is rescheduled after further suspected positive tests were registered among players and staff, allied to other factors impacting selection, including illness and injury.

“In response, the club halted preparations at the AXA Training Centre, meaning Tuesday’s first-team training session was cancelled.

