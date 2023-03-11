Liverpool’s resurgence proved short-lived after a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday as Tottenham took advantage in the race for a top-four finish by beating Nottingham Forest 3-1.

Jurgen Klopp’s men inflicted a historic 7-0 thrashing on Manchester United last weekend to equal the Red Devils record defeat.

But Liverpool suffered another setback in a frustrating season as Mohamed Salah fired a second half penalty wide.

Philip Billing scored the only goal on 28 minutes as Bournemouth’s first home win since November lifted the Cherries out of the bottom three.

“The game was pretty much the opposite of what we wanted to show and to do today. I think we played for pretty much 95 minutes the game Bournemouth wanted to play,” said Klopp.

“This game was a massive knock and how it is with knocks, you have to take them, you have to have a look how big the scars are and then you go from there.”

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...