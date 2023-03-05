Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored twice as Liverpool shrugged off a season of frustration to thrash Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's men set a new record margin of victory in the clash between English football's two most successful clubs.

Just a second defeat in 23 games in all competitions realistically ends United's hopes of a first league title in a decade as they remain 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal in third.

But there could even more lasting damage from the club's heaviest defeat since 1931.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt