Liverpool closed to within three points of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League as Sadio Mane’s goal secured a nervy 1-0 win over West Ham at Anfield.

Defeat leaves West Ham still two points outside the top four having played more games than all their competition for a place in next season’s Champions League.

But David Moyes’ men will rue a host of missed chances to salvage a point, which would have given City breathing space at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola’s men can restore their six-point advantage when they host Manchester United in a derby at the Etihad on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp made mass changes to his side in midweek for an FA Cup win over Norwich which kept alive hopes of a historic quadruple of trophies for Liverpool.

