Liverpool crushed Southampton 4-0 to put pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea, while Arsenal got back on track with a 2-0 win over Newcastle as Eddie Howe suffered his first defeat as Magpies manager.

Diogo Jota scored twice for Jurgen Klopp’s side to warm the Anfield faithful on a bitterly cold afternoon.

Liverpool’s third consecutive victory in all competitions since losing at West Ham moved them into second place.

The Reds sit one point behind Chelsea, who host Manchester United on Sunday.

Third-placed Manchester City would go back above Liverpool if they beat West Ham on Sunday.

