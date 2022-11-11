Liverpool’s goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is one of the players named in the Republic of Ireland’s squad ahead of their international friendly against Malta.

Kelleher, 23, was between the sticks for Liverpool as they advanced into the next round of the EFL Cup at the expense of League One side Derby County following a penalty shoot-out.

He has already eight caps for Ireland including four in their recent UEFA Nations League campaign during which they picked up seven points and finished third in Group B1.

