Liverpool were given a glorious glimpse of a bright future on a historic Sunday at Anfield as Manchester United were ruthlessly crushed 7-0 to match their heaviest ever competitive defeat.

Roberto Firmino came off the bench to inflict the final wound on a beleaguered United, who had lost just once in their previous 22 games.

But in the week it was reported the Brazilian will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Reds new-look front three finally clicked as Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored twice.

The triumvirate of Salah, Firmino and the now departed Sadio Mane took Liverpool back to the top of English and European football under coach Jurgen Klopp.

